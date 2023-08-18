A local veteran’s group is bringing the Global War on Terror Wall to the Cottage Hills VFW next month. The wall will be on display for five days beginning September 22. The opening ceremony will begin at the War Memorial at Gordon Moore Park before the wall is escorted to its resting place at the VFW.
Tim Brown is the Jr. Commander of the Cottage Hills VFW.
Brown said the event is meant to be a healing experience for veterans of the Global War on Terror but said veterans of any war or conflict are welcome to attend the event that will also consist of live music and activities for children.