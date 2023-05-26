The Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade is Monday, and for the first time there will be a ceremony in Shipman. Both events will be presented by the Jerseyville VFW.
Starting on State Street at the tire shop at 9am, the Jerseyville parade will wind up at Oak Grove Cemetery where a ceremony will be held, as Jersey County Veterans’ Assistance Commission Superintendent Greg Breden (BRAY-den) tells The Big Z.
Then it’s off to the new pavilion in Shipman for the inaugural event there. Breden says that will be held at noon.
The Shipman event will be held at the park.