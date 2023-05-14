Illinois government vehicles could soon be required to be zero-emission or converted into zero-emission vehicles.
Senate Bill 1769 would require state government entities to purchase or alter their vehicles into zero-emission vehicles by 2030.
State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, said her measure is in an effort to lower the state's emissions.
The measure led to pushback from Republican lawmakers in the Senate. State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, asked about how the state would be able to charge these vehicles and how reliable they would be.
"It doesn't concern you right now that a charge is about 60 to 120 miles. I believe there are one or two charging stations in Springfield alone, and that's all," Chesney said.
State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, made a similar argument against the bill claiming those in rural Illinois would have a challenging time implementing this measure and that it could have an impact on correctional services.
"Not only do we not have the ability to charge them, the batteries will not allow you in the more rural areas to drive that far, which, low and behold, is where the state facilities are located when it comes to correctional facilities," Bryant said. "This is not a good bill."
Ventura responded by saying that the state is moving towards this change and that owning and operating these vehicles would be easier in the future.
"Our state has moved aggressively towards bringing dollars into [electric vehicle] charging stations. There are current grants out there today. The federal government has also put dollars into the [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] grants that are coming down specifically to expand the electric chargers across the United States and Illinois," Ventura said.
The measure passed the Senate and will now be sent to the House for further action.
Lawmaker adjourn spring session May 19.