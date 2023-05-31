It’s NASCAR week in the St. Louis area, and tens of thousands of people are expected to be at World Wide Technology Raceway – the former Gateway Raceway – in Madison this weekend. While more parking has been created, the head of Madison County Transit wants you to know there are other options to get you there and back.
MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z they will be running shuttles most of the day Sunday starting at 8am.
Coming home, it’s the same process, just in reverse. The last bus will depart the track about 30 minutes after the last concert, which follows the conclusion of the race. The MCT Shuttles will pick you up at either the Granite City Crossroads Plaza or the MCT Gateway Convention Center Park & Ride. You can get more information through the link at this story at Advantagenews.com.