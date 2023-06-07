The Muny in Forest Park is kicking off its' 105th season on Friday, June 16th. Muny fans in Madison County will be able to take advantage of Muny Express bus trips, which will be in operation every Friday during the season. The buses will pick up residents from 13 locations in Madison county and take passengers directly to the Muny and bring you back after the performance.
The Muny season begins with “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical.” MCT spokesperson Amanda Villioco-Smith tells the Big Z they try to make this trip as convenient as possible.
There are a number of pick-up and drop-off locations for the Muny Express in Alton, Edwardsville, and Highland. Round-trip tickets are $5 for adults, kids 5 and under are free, and it’s also free with the MCT Youth Pass. For more information on the Muny Express, visit www.mct.org or call (618) 797-4636.