As the calendar flips to August, Madison County Transit is continuing the process of updating their designated bus stop service. The coming service change will include some adjustments to routes in the Riverbend.
MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z the fall change goes into effect on Sunday, August 13.
A summary of the Fall 2023 service changes can be found below:
• Downtown St. Louis Service: Improve routing between Market St. & N. Ewing Ave. to improve service while preserving timepoints. Trips at Market & N. Ewing Ave will start four minutes later, all other timepoints in St. Louis remain the same.
• #1 Riverbend: Extend weekday service span to connect with #20 Granite City – Pontoon Beach at Granite City Station. Add two additional northbound trips from Granite City Station at 9:18 p.m. and 10:18 p.m. Add one additional southbound trip from Alton Station at 9:18 p.m.
• #5 Tri-City Regional: Adjust last weekday and Saturday southbound trips from Granite City Station to Emerson Park Metrolink Station from 12:21 a.m. to 12:12 a.m., and northbound trips from 12:50 a.m. to 12:43 a.m.
• #6 Roxana-Pontoon Beach: Replace 4:35 a.m. trip with a new 5:48 a.m. trip. Improve frequency by adding northbound trips in the Wood River neighborhood of Little Italy.
• #8 Central Shuttle: Serve Challenge Unlimited bus stop within their parking lot on all weekday trips.
• #9 Washington Shuttle: Discontinue service to Alton Business Center due to lack of demand.
• #24X Riverbend – Gateway Commerce Center Express: Adjust afternoon trips to facilitate transfer opportunities at Alton Station.