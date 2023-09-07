As some students at Alton High School learn of their fate today (Thursday), the mayors of the two towns that are served by Alton High School are speaking out in support of the institution. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick both attended a prayer event at the Baptist church next to the school on Tuesday and agreed to issue a joint statement of support.
McCormick tells The Big Z last week’s incident should not be a reflection on the community as a whole.
Goins tells The Big Z he felt it important to express his support.
The statement reads in part: “We stand together as this incident impacts our respective communities and we stand together to offer or support during this difficult time.”