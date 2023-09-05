Press release:
We the Mayors of Alton and Godfrey respectfully are issuing a joint statement press release in light of the recent events that happened at Alton High School last week. We stand together as this incident impacts our respective communities and we stand together to offer or support during this difficult time.
Mayor Mike McCormick of the Village of Godfrey says writes,
“The actions of kids last week have given our area a blackeye. I did not attend Alton High, but they have adopted me, and I’m a Redbird Fan. My heart goes out to the sheriff’s department, the teachers and support staff, the administration, and the vast majority of students not involved in these senseless fights. The Alton School Board has some tough decisions moving forward making Alton High a safe and secure place to send the children of our community.”
“On behalf of the Village of Godfrey, we are available if there is anything we can do to help. Our thoughts and prayers are with this important part of the community.”
Mayor David Goins writes,
“My heart is saddened by the recent events that occurred at Alton School and the aftermath that has taken place. I offer my support and stand with Alton High School the administration faculty and support staff and students as they navigate through this difficult time. The safety and security along with a positive environment is essential for our students and educators to thrive. My thoughts are with the families and students involved in this altercation as well as the students and parents who were not involved and yet have been impacted by this senseless event and wish them all the best as they navigate through this difficult time.”
I also extend my support to Superintendent Baumgartner and her administration along with the Alton Board of Education as they work together to bring resolve and discipline in regards to this matter.