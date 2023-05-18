After tabling the mayor’s list of appointments two weeks ago, the Wood River City Council passed all mayoral appointments at a special meeting on Wednesday except for the plan commission. But not without anticipated changes.
The council seeks to disqualify city employees and their spouses from eligibility on committees and commissions as well as implement some form of term limits, according to Mayor Tom Stalcup:
Stalcup said the discussions continue regarding suggested rules and changes to the appointment process.