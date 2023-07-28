If you are a gardening enthusiast, you can get extensive horticulture training in exchange for volunteer hours through the University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardener Program. There is a session starting soon, so you need to register soon as well.
University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator Sarah Ruth tells The Big Z registration for the Online Master Gardener Training is open until September 1.
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, call 618-344-4230 for more information, or go to https://extension.illinois.edu/mms