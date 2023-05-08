If you are a gardening enthusiast, you can get extensive horticulture training in exchange for volunteer hours through the University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardener Program. There is a session starting soon, so you need to register soon as well.
University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Nancy Orrill tells The Big Z registration for the Online Master Gardener Training wraps up on May 12th.
Fellow Master Gardener Sue Schmidt tells The Big Z the classes are just the start of the journey.
If you are interested, call 618-344-4230 for more information, or go tohttps://extension.illinois.edu/mms. Again, the deadline to register for Master Gardener classes is Friday, May 12th. Classes begin June 12th.