It will be back to normal – kind of – Friday night at Alton’s Public School Stadium. The Alton Redbirds will host Belleville West in football, and for the first time since the opening week there will be no restrictions on who can attend.
The school district implemented a policy of allowing only the players, cheerleaders, band members, and their families at the games following a series of fights at the high school on August 30. With the relaxed guidelines on who can attend, there will be other guidelines addressing what is and is not allowed at the stadium:
*All Alton High School students must present their student id in order to enter the game.
*Students are not allowed to bring bags or purses into the stadium. All adult purses, diaper bags, camera bags and others are subject to search including via use of our open gate systems.
*All students and children must be seated and supervised for the duration of the game unless visiting the concession stand or restrooms.
*Middle school students and younger children must attend and sit with their parent or guardian. An adult may not bring multiple other middle school students/children to the game and leave unsupervised.
*Alton High students must remain seated in the bleachers during the game in the designated student sections unless visiting the concession stand or restrooms. Standing in the mezzanine area or walkways will not be permitted.
*Good sportsmanship and respectful conduct are expected at all times as we cheer for and celebrate with our redbird athletes, cheerleaders, and musical performers. This includes refraining from negative and derogatory remarks directed at visiting athletes/fans, officials, and any/all attendees.
*No re-entry will be permitted after exiting the stadium.
*All visitors and guests must adhere to these same guidelines.