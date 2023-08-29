Police in north St. Louis County are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place late Monday morning. Officers were responding to the call of an attempted carjacking on the parking lot of a strip mall in the 6800 block of Parker Road. The suspect allegedly fired a gun at police who returned fire and the suspect is in the hospital. No police officers were injured.
Officers from the North County Precinct responded around 11:30am to a call of an armed robbery with a male suspect who robbed a female of her car keys at gunpoint. The male got into the car, then exited and fled the scene on foot. As officers arrived, a man matching the description of the suspect fired a gun at police, with one officer returning fire and striking the man. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer, a 32-year-old with 7 years of experience, was not injured. The incident remains under investigation. The woman involved in the incident was not injured.