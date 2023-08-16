An East St. Louis man convicted of possessing firearms as a convicted felon has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. 30-year-old Devonte Franklin was charged for possessing a loaded 38 revolver and a loaded 380 semi-automatic firearm.
Franklin was stopped by Washington Park police officers in June of 2022 while riding in a car wanted in relation to a robbery. After a brief struggle Franklin was taken into custody for resisting arrest and officers located two loaded firearms in his waistband. A third gun was also discovered inside the vehicle. In addition to the five-year federal prison sentence Franklin has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release.