A Collinsville man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a well-known Edwardsville couple. 27-year-old Zachary Capers was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael and Lois Ladd inside their home. Capers pleaded guilty but mentally ill meaning he will be eligible for mental-health treatment in prison.
The killings were discovered on March 17, 2019, when someone went to check on the couple, who had been stabbed to death. The St. Louis Major Case Squad helped gather evidence in the case, while Capers was arrested later that same day during an unrelated traffic stop in Staunton. Investigators were able to connect Capers to the crime and filed charges. During the pre-trial process, he was found unfit to stand trial by a judge, but received treatment from the state and the case was able to proceed. He must serve the full 60-year sentence.