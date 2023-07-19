The driver of a pickup truck that was convicted of mowing down a woman along Illinois Route 111 earlier this year is heading to prison for the rest of his life . 60-year-old Richard D. Mayor of East St. Louis was found guilty of hitting 46-year-old Lisa Dunnavant-Polach of Washington Park in June, and sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison.
The pair had been in an off-and-on dating relationship. Mayor struck the victim as she was trying to get into the cab of a semi, whose driver had stopped along the highway near Bel Air Drive to see if she needed assistance. Mayor was located a short time later along Illinois 203 in Granite City and taken into custody without incident. He testified at trial that he accidentally struck the victim after his foot got stuck between his truck’s brake and accelerator. He also testified that he continued driving after the impact because he “blacked out.” In addition, he testified that he figured the damage to his truck was caused by hitting a deer.