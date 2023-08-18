A U.S. District Judge has sentenced a man from Worden to seven years in federal prison for possessing more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material. 36-year-old Joseph Vieth admitted to the crime after an investigation by the FBI in 2021.
Authorities say Vieth was active in an online group identified as a messaging outlet for distributing child pornography. He messaged an undercover officer on four different occasions from March to October 2021 and sent five different videos of the material to the officer. Police raided his home on October 5, 2021, and located several electronic devices where they later found more illegal material.
Along with his prison term, Vieth will have to pay more than $16,000 in fines and serve five years of supervised release.