A man was shot and killed on a Metro Link train in St. Louis on Saturday afternoon. Police say two men got into an argument when the suspect pulled a weapon and shot the victim. The victim was also armed and returned fire but the two struggled for the weapons and the suspect ended up with both guns.
69-year-old Terry Alexander of St. Louis is charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action. The shooting took place near the Maplewood-Manchester station and the suspect was taken into custody at the next stop and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. He is identified as 21-year-old Malachi Brown of St. Louis. Metro Transit is in the midst of working on safety improvements, and Missouri lawmakers are considering allowing passengers to conceal-carry on trains. This is the second shooting on a Metro Link train in the last month.