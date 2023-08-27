Federal authorities say a man from Glen Carbon man is facing federal sentencing for misbranding male enhancement supplements he sold from his home. 48-year-old William Goldsmith pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court to introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.
Prosecutors say Goldsmith operated an online business from his home from 2016 to July 2019 called Malosi Herbs. He sold male sexual enhancement products to hundreds of customers in the U.S. and authorities believed he earned more than $250,000 in gross proceeds. Authorities say he imported a drug used in prescription male sexual enhancement products from China and India and made his own capsules but left off the name of the drug on the bottle’s ingredient label. U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said protecting consumers is critical to a healthy business environment and criticized entrepreneurs who used deceitful tactics to sell misbranded drugs. Goldsmith will be sentenced in December.