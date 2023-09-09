A man from Los Angeles will spend nearly 22 years in prison for his role in leading a drug conspiracy ring that targeted southern Illinois. 33-year-old Thomas Hines was sentenced this week in federal court to 262 months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of money laundering conspiracy.
Seven others were charged in the indictment and pleaded guilty for their involvement in the conspiracy including three people from Granite City and three from St. Louis County. According to court documents, the conspiracy operated from at least January 2020 until January 2021 and trafficked more than an estimated 20 pounds of methamphetamine to southern Illinois. Hines was the source of supply of methamphetamine for the drug trafficking organization.
Others named in the indictments:
• Corey Hendriex, 39, of Granite City, Illinois;
• Amy Lynch, 42, of Granite City, Illinois;
• Tamara Peoples, 66, of Granite City, Illinois;
• Richard Stark, 53, of Hazelwood, Missouri;
• Terrence Thompson, 36, of St. Louis, Missouri;
• Terrell Winston, 37, of Florissant, Missouri.