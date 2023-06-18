Federal prosecutors say a man implicated in a sting operation three years ago targeting online predators has been found guilty. 59-year-old Gerald Sewell of Belleville was convicted of one count of attempted enticement of a minor and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
Sewell was found guilty of contacting an undercover agent online who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Sewell planned to meet with the girl for sex at a home in Collinsville but was instead met by law enforcement. At the time, he was staying with a friend in Missouri, and crossed the state line when committing the crime. Sentencing is set for later this year.
Authorities say Sewell was one of 14 men in the region that was charged as part of the FBI investigation.