The man found in Wood River Creek Friday evening has been publicly identified by the Madison County Coroner’s office. 33-year-old Trever J. Oliver of South Roxana was pulled from the water near where the creek intersects with East Broadway after being discovered just after 6pm.
Alton Police officers pulled him ashore, and he was pronounced dead at 6:44pm. Oliver was known to be in the general area prior to his death. Preliminary results of an autopsy did not indicate anything suspicious, but a final cause of death, as well as the results of routine toxicological testing remain pending. Funeral arrangements are pending with Gray Funeral Home of Wood River.