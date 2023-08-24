A man who was allegedly fleeing from police after he stole a Washington Park police SUV is dead. The man was shot by an officer as he was trying to steal the vehicle, then was later struck by two vehicles including another police car when he was lying in the roadway in Granite City. The bizarre series of events began around 11pm Wednesday in Fairmont City.
According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, a Fairmont City Police Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Illinois Route 203, near Collinsville Road in Fairmont City. 28-year-old Kyeiree V. Myers of St. Louis exited the vehicle and began walking near Illinois Route 203. A Washington Park officer arrived to assist. Myers ran and the officer pursued him on foot. They then allegedly got into a physical altercation. Myers was able to break free from the officer, and gained access to and stole the Washington Park Police squad car. Myers rammed the squad car into a pillar near the officer. During the incident, the officer discharged his firearm, striking Myers in the squad car, but Myers continued to flee the scene at a high rate of speed.
A call was put out over police radio and several agencies began searching for Myers. At approximately 11:00 p.m., Myers exited the squad car on Illinois Route 162 at Mockingbird Lane in Granite City. A Pontoon Beach Police squad car and a passing motorist struck Myers, who was laying in the roadway a short distance away. Myers was declared deceased on scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.