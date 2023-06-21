A Collinsville man faces up to 14 years in prison for being under the influence of cannabis when he caused a fatal crash in 2018. 41-year-old Wayne Stayton was found guilty by a Madison County jury of 2 counts of aggravated DUI causing death when his vehicle hit a truck driven by 45-year-old Charlene Johnson of Highland who died.
The crash took place on U.S. Highway 40 in Highland when Stayton’s vehicle crossed the center line hitting Johnson’s truck. Stayton had two previous DUI arrests in 2000 and 2002. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine warned that even with the legalization of marijuana, driving while impaired on the drug is still illegal, and those who choose to drive while high or smoke marijuana while driving facing prosecution and possible jail time.
The jury took around five hours to deliberate the verdict last Friday evening.