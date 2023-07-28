A Wood River man is facing charges in Madison County for allegedly stealing money from local slot machines. 32-year-old Dylan Jackson was charged this week with two counts of theft over $500 and wire fraud in connection with his job as an employee of a gaming company from December 1 of last year to April 1 of this year.
The Illinois State Police investigation alleges Jackson schemed with others to skim money from slot machines at restaurants, bars, truck stops and convenience stores in Illinois including Wendell’s Dugout in East Alton and El Flanagan’s Sports and Spirits in Highland. He is accused of stealing more than $53,000 during his job servicing the slot machines. No other charges have been announced as part of the investigation.