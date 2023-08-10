A California, Missouri man is charged in Madison County Court with numerous sex crimes relating to a Granite City juvenile. The Granite City Police got word of a missing juvenile on Monday, and by the following day, the suspect was in custody in his home town.
22-year-old Naresh Bass-Ocasio is charged with 3 felony counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, 3 felony counts of Traveling to Meet a Child, and a single felony count of Grooming. Bass-Ocasio is currently being held at the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department pending $500,000 bond or extradition to the Madison County Jail.