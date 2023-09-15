A man from Troy is in jail today after being charged with killing his mother. 44-year-old Neil Howard is being held on two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Norma Caraker who was found in her home on Lower Marine Road in Troy on Wednesday.
Police were called out to a welfare check for Caraker and found her unresponsive and not breathing. First aid was provided but she died at the scene and Howard was taken into custody at the scene without incident. Authorities allege he strangled his mother to death. Howard is being held in the Madison County Jail on a bond of $3-million.