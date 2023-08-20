An Alton man is facing charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and reckless homicide in a case dating back to April. The crash took place on the Interstate 270 ramp near Old Alton Road where 21-year-old Demetrius Elliott allegedly crashed his car resulting in the death of 20-year-old Jakhari Alexander of Maryville.
Madison County prosecutors allege Elliott was driving on April 15 of this year with a blood alcohol level of more than point-zero-eight. He is charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless homicide. Bond was set at $100,000.