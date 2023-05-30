A Granite City man is facing charged in Madison County Court after he allegedly pulled a weapon on police last week. 59-year-old Charles Payne is charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of obstructing justice in the incident that took place on May 24 while authorities were serving a warrant.
Three Granite City Police Officers were working with the U.S. Marshal’s Service during the execution of an arrest warrant when Payne is alleged to have displayed a firearm. He is also accused of concealing evidence in the incident and refusing to obey the command of police officers on the scene. His bond is set at $75,000.