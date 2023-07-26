The Major Case Squad was called in to investigate two fatal shootings that took place early this week in the Greater St. Louis region.
One occurred on a MetroLink train near East St. Louis, and another happened in Berkeley, Missouri. In that case, 30-year-old Patrick Durley of Ferguson was shot and killed. 41-year-old Robert Ericks Jr. of Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder and held on $1 million bond.
In the MetroLink shooting, 23-year-old Turyan Austell was shot and killed at the Jackie Joyner Kersee MetroLink Station. A person of interest is being sought and you can see that photo below.
If you have information, call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or call Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477 where your call is always anonymous.