The Major Case Squad was called in to investigate two fatal shootings that took place early this week in the Greater St. Louis region. 

One occurred on a MetroLink train near East St. Louis, and another happened in Berkeley, Missouri.  In that case, 30-year-old Patrick Durley of Ferguson was shot and killed.  41-year-old Robert Ericks Jr. of Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder and held on  $1 million bond.

In the MetroLink shooting, 23-year-old Turyan Austell was shot and killed at the Jackie Joyner Kersee MetroLink Station.  A person of interest is being sought and you can see that photo below. 

ESTL shooting suspect

Person of interest sought in MetroLink shooting case

If you have information, call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or call Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477 where your call is always anonymous.