The Major Case Squad has an update on its homicide investigation in Madison. The squad announced Wednesday afternoon that the man shot dead Tuesday in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road was 19-year-old Jaylen Woods of Madison.
Woods was found in the back yard of a residence, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Madison Police called-in Major Case Squad detectives to help them investigate.
They are not saying if they have any suspects in mind.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the MCS at 618-876-4300 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.