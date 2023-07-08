A 32-year-old Madison man is charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct after a Thursday incident at Collinsville Aqua Park. The charges allege Chad A. Green engaged in an act of masturbation while in the presence of children at the facility.
The judge granted a prosecution request that, in the event Green is released on bond, Green is prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18. Bail for Green was set at $50,000. The Collinsville Police Department is conducting the investigation and asks that anyone with information about Green or this case contact Collinsville Police at (618) 344-2131 or their local police department.