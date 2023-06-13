Madison County is touting the “astonishing” success of its Veterans Court. From 2019 to 2022, 88.5 percent of the Veterans Court’s participants successfully complete the program, well outpacing similar programs elsewhere.
The Veteran’s Court is a specialized type of diversion court, geared specifically toward military veterans whose needs are better met through treatment intervention rather than incarceration. Dr. Jeremy Jewell, a professor of psychology at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville is the head of the team that did the evaluation. He says there are many reasons for its success.
The Veteran’s Court is a program through which lower-level offenders can get their charges dismissed if they successfully complete the program, which typically involves months of treatment, drug-testing, counseling, and adherence to any guidelines set by the court. For more information, call (618) 692-8961.