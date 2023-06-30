property tax.jpg

The Madison County Treasurer’s Office wants you to know the first installment of the four-payment property tax bill program is due next Thursday, July 6. The treasurer’s office is open weekdays 8:30am-4:30pm, but will be closed for Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.

You can still pay in person, at a bank, or mail in your payment, but Chief Deputy Treasurer Patrick McRae tells The Big Z there are some new ways to pay your bill too.

McRae - A few changes.mp3

Subsequent due dates fall on September 6, October 6, and December 6. For more information, contact the Treasurer's Office at 692-6260, or by clicking here: www.madcotreasurer.org