The Madison County Treasurer’s Office wants you to know the first installment of the four-payment property tax bill program is due next Thursday, July 6. The treasurer’s office is open weekdays 8:30am-4:30pm, but will be closed for Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.
You can still pay in person, at a bank, or mail in your payment, but Chief Deputy Treasurer Patrick McRae tells The Big Z there are some new ways to pay your bill too.
Subsequent due dates fall on September 6, October 6, and December 6. For more information, contact the Treasurer's Office at 692-6260, or by clicking here: www.madcotreasurer.org