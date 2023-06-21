The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently launched an app that is intended to keep users abreast of the latest happenings around the office. Similar to the ones used by sheriffs all over the country, this one offers another way to communicate, according to Sheriff Jeff Connor.
He tells The Big Z it offers information for the public and officers alike.
He says there is also a lot of information about the jail, including how to find out how who’s in jail and to send money to prisoners. It’s a free download wherever you get your apps. Connor says to make sure you indicate you are looking for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois when searching.