With the Illinois Supreme Court decision to end money bond statewide, prosecutors and the law enforcement community are bracing for impact. Tuesday, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the Pretrial Fairness Act as constitutional, so county court systems across the state have 60 days to implement.
In a previous interview, Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor told The Big Z the end of cash bail concerns him greatly.
As for the notion that this law will empty the jails, Connor says that is not the case.
No cash bail will go into effect September 18.