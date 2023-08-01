The Madison County Health Department administrator says you should be on the lookout for bats and other animals that can carry rabies. Doug King says bats are the most common source of potential infection in the state, and exposures from bats tend to be more frequent during the summer months, especially July and August.
Bats are becoming more active, and it's a good idea to keep a safe distance from them, as King tells The Big Z.
The disease can also be found in other wild animals, including raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes. There have been rabid bats identified in several Illinois counties this year, but none in this area yet.