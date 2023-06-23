It's time for the annual garden tour hosted by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners of Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair Counties. This year's tour will feature residential gardens in Glen Carbon and Maryville, plus the garden at Dros Park in Maryville.
Sarah Ruth, Program Coordinator tells The Big Z the tours are from 4-9pm today (Friday) and 9am-1pm tomorrow (Saturday).
Funds generated from the event supports University of Illinois Extension programs including Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, and 4-H. Tickets are $13. Children 10 and under are free. For information, call the University of Illinois Extension office (618) 344-4230.