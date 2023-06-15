The Madison County Auditor’s Office has filed its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2022, and the document appears to show the county is in good financial shape. Auditor David Michael tells The Big Z the county received a clean opinion from its external auditor, Scheffel Boyle.
He says the county came in about 10% under budget, having projected spending $55-million but only spending about $50-million.
You can read the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report via the link at this story at AdvantageNews.com.