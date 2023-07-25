Madison County Fair 4.jpg

The Madison County Fair starts today in Highland at the Madison County Fairgrounds. The featured event in the arena tonight is a truck and tractor pull at 6, which is one of the best attended events of fair week. There will be activities there all week.

4-H activities will dominate Senior Day to start off the fair today, where anyone 65 or older parks for $3 with a valid ID. Regular parking prices are $5 before 5pm and $10 after. Fair Board President David Amman tells The Big Z there is also a $15 weekly pass, and special pricing at lunch time.

There is live music every night of the fair, and of course the carnival experience for the kids. For complete information, click here: www.madcofair.com or here: https://www.facebook.com/madcofair