The Madison County Fair starts Tuesday in Highland at the Madison County Fairgrounds. There will be nearly a week’s worth of activities, and a full slate of motorized events in the arena, which doubles as the race track the rest of the year.
4-H activities will dominate Senior Day on Tuesday, where anyone 65 or older parks for $3 with a valid ID. Fair Board President David Amman tells The Big Z the fair is a nice mix of attractions.
The featured event in the arena Tuesday is a truck and tractor pull at 6, which is one of the best attended events of fair week. Stock car races are on Wednesday, a combine demo derby is Thursday, on Friday is the rodeo, and a car demo is on Saturday. There is live music every night of the fair, and of course the carnival experience for the kids. For complete information, follow the link at this story at Advantagenews.com.