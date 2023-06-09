Madison County will receive an estimated $3.7 million as its share of a settlement in a lawsuit against opioid distributors. The money will be used to support opioid remediation programs in the community, and the county is now announcing how the money will be doled out in the first year.
Madison County Mental Health Board Director Deborah Humphrey tells The Big Z three of the first four awardees include Peer Recovery Support Specialists – or people with the mental health background and lived experience.
She says their goal is to address the problem long-term.
The first distributions from Madison County’s share of the settlement are
• AMARE: $44,002
AMARE is an organization that provides recovery-support services in the metro-east to individuals and families in their recovery journey from the impacts of addiction. Utilizing grant funds, a Certified Recovery Support Specialist will work with Anderson Hospital in expanding recovery support services and additional prevention efforts through transition to recovery services. AMARE will broaden the scope of recovery services to include co-occurring substance-use disorders or mental health conditions; and providing comprehensive wrap-around services to individuals in recovery, including housing, transportation, job placement and training, and childcare.
• BJC Healthcare (Alton Memorial Hospital): $75,329
In an attempt to decrease the number of opioid-related deaths of pregnant women and babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome, Alton Memorial will imbed a Peer Recovery Support Specialist in the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center. The program will use the evidenced-based practice referred to as Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT). The Peer Recovery Specialist will provide universal screening, utilizing an individual’s shared experience, motivational interviewing skills, and evidence-informed screening tools. Based on the screening results, the Center will offer interventions, care coordination, and referrals for treatment to women identified with an opioid- or substance-use disorder.
• Chestnut Health Systems: $80,000
The grant will allow Chestnut to expand its Recovery Specialist and Recovery Support Coordination services countywide to address Naloxone distribution, Medication Assisted Treatment, opioid-related treatment, and expansion of warm hand-off and recovery services.
• Madison County Sheriff/Centerstone of Illinois: $127,000
The grant will fund an on-site, full-time, qualified mental health professional at the Madison County Jail. A clinician, contracted through Centerstone of Illinois, will develop individualized treatment plans, provide and/or coordinate services with community treatment resources for stabilization, treatment, and support for detainees struggling with an opioid-use disorder, substance-abuse disorder, and mental health disorders.
• Jewell Psychological Services: $37,700
JPS will serve as Consulting Program Evaluator for each of the grant initiatives. JPS will serve as a grant monitor and work with other grantees to collect data that is relevant to the effectiveness of their program. JPS will then analyze the data to answer specific program questions and report these findings to all stakeholders.
You can listen to the full interview with Humphrey here: