LEFT TO RIGHT: Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Kris Tharp; Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido; Meredith Parker and Elizabeth Bhandari of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Center for Behavioral and Addiction Medicine; Alton Memorial Hospital Vice President and COO Brad Goacher; Michelle Brooks, Office Manager/Resource Specialist for Madison County Mental Health Board; Sheriff Jeff Connor; State’s Attorney Tom Haine; Madison County Mental Health Board Executive Director Deborah Humphrey; Ty Bechel, Executive Director of AMARE; Brent Cummins, Clinical Director of Integrated Behavioral Health for Chestnut Health Systems; Denise Bradley, Program Manager for Madison County Mental Health Board; Taylor Marks, Grant Manager for Centerstone of Illinois; Melissa Hassen, Regional Recovery & Community Care Coordinator for Amare; and Dr. Jeremy Jewell of Jewell Psychological Services.