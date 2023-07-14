In May, the Madison County Coroner released a statement saying he was not retiring, contrary to a newspaper report at the time. Now, Democrat Steve Nonn says he has decided to retire at the end of his current term, which ends in the fall of next year.
Nonn has served in the Coroner’s office for the last 22 years, and upon his swearing in after the 2000 election, began staffing the office 24/7. In April, former Chief Deputy Coroner of Madison County Roger Smith announced his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2024. Current Granite City Assistant Chief of Police Nick Novacich has also announced plans to seek the GOP nomination.
You can listen to the interview with Nonn here:
Stephen P. Nonn, D-ABMDI
- Elected Madison County Coroner in November 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.
- Served with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years, and retired in 2000 after being elected Madison County Coroner with the rank of Lieutenant in the Detective Division.
- Served as a member of the St. Louis Major Case Squad from 1980 through 2000 and attained the rank of Deputy Commander.
EDUCATION & TRAINING
- Granite City Senior High School
- Belleville Area College, Associates Degree in Law Enforcement (Deans List)
- McKendree College, Bachelor’s Degree High Honors in Administration of Justice University of Illinois Police Training Institute (Academic Award Winner)
- St. Louis Metropolitan Major Case Squad Death Investigation Training (annual training 1980-2000)
- St. Louis University School of Medicine Basic Death Investigation 1999
- St. Louis University School of Medicine Masters Death Investigation 2001
WORK HISTORY
- St. Louis International Airport Security 1971-1973
- Madison County Courthouse Security 1972-1974
- Madison County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Division 1974-1979
- Madison County Sheriff’s Department Detective Division 1979-2000
- St. Louis Metropolitan Major Case Squad 1980-2000
- Madison County Coroner 2000-present
MEMBERSHIPS
- Former Board Chairman of the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force
- Past President - Illinois Coroners & Medical Examiners Association
- Executive Board Member - St. Louis Metropolitan Major Case Squad
- Commissioner – City of Granite City Police & Fire Commission
- Diplomate - American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators (D-ABMDI)
- Founding Member - Society of Medicolegal Death Investigators (SOMDI)
- International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners Association (ICMEA)
- International Homicide Investigators Association (IHIA)
- Illinois Homicide Investigators Association
- Madison County Police Association
- American Academy of Forensic Sciences
- Former Board Member Madison County Emergency Telephone System Board (911)
- Former Board Member Illinois Terrorism Task Force
- Advisory Board Member Illinois State Police Forensic Science Laboratory
- Executive Member of the Training Advisory Board for the Illinois Coroners and Medical
- Examiners Association
- Member Madison County Child Abduction Team C.A.R.T.
- Former Board Member Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC)