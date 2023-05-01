The current Madison County Coroner is not retiring. Democrat Steve Nonn has issued a statement saying that a report in the print media late last week is erroneous, noting he has made no decision as to his future plans as they relate to his future on the job.
In addition, Nonn says when the time comes and he decides his future plans, he will include Democratic Party leaders, his inner circle of family, friends, advisers, as well as his office’s employees, of his intentions to run or not, and then a news release will be issued to announce that decision. Late last week, former Chief Deputy Coroner of Madison County Roger Smith announced his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2024.