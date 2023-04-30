First-term Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas recently completed her first 100 days in office.
She tells The Big Z much of her focus has been on reviewing election procedures and office operations.
Andreas says a replacement of the county’s aging vote tabulators might be needed in the future, but she’s proceeding with caution on that, wanting to be sure of getting reliable and secure ones.
Andreas says the April 4th consolidated election came-off without a hitch, and she’s thankful to have a staff that’s capable, knowledgeable, experienced, and dedicated.
Looking ahead, Andreas envisions changes to the county clerk’s website and Facebook page to make them more user-friendly.