The Madison County Clerk is recognizing Disability Voters Rights Week by implementing practices that will make it easier for some to cast a ballot. A recent study shows that if people with disabilities voted at the same rate as people without disabilities who have the same demographic characteristics, there would be about 2 million more voters.
Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas tells The Big Z the county has recently received a small grant to purchase small ramps and signage for easier accessibility to a polling place.
Curbside voting is always available for any disabled or elderly voter who cannot enter a polling place due to the structural features of the building. You can learn more about what services are available to disabled voters by calling the Madison County Clerk’s Office at 618-692-6290.