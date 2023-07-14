The Madison County Board voted in special session Thursday night to reject the placement of a PTELL question on the November 2024 ballot.
That action followed a unanimous rejection vote the night before from an executive committee that studied the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law.
The public comment portion of Thursday night’s board meeting was dominated by representatives of local taxing bodies that warned PTELL would be harmful to their agency’s ability to provide services.
Bethalto School District Superintendent Jill Griffin was one of the speakers:
County Board member Mike Babcock spoke before a vote was taken Thursday night:
The wording of the proposed question was: “Shall the property tax extension limitation law, which limits annual property tax extension increases, apply to non-home run taxing districts with all or a portion of their equalized assessed valuation located in Madison County?”
Back in 1999, Madison County voters rejected a PTELL question by roughly a thousand votes.
It was brought up during this week’s discussions that no Illinois county has voted for PTELL in more than 20 years.