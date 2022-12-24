The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly.
It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
The Illinois legislature could vote on the matter in January before its session ends.
Madison County Board member Bobby Ross of Saint Jacob tells The Big Z why he sponsored the resolution opposing House Bill 5855.
Supporters of the bill say something needs to be done to stop mass shootings like the one up north in Highland Park Illinois.