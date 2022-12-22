The newly-reconfigured Madison County Board has chosen to uphold a vote taken by the previous board in July, regarding limits to Chair Kurt Prenzler’s powers in making hiring and appointment decisions.
On Wednesday night, the board voted 16-10 to keep an ordinance in effect that governs personnel policies for county board appointed officials and department heads. Four public speakers asked the board to consider striking down that July-approved ordinance.
New board member Paul Nicolussi of Collinsville made the motion to put the matter to a vote.
Board member Doc Holliday of Alton responded to those comments…
Several board members responded to Nicolussi's comment there, by saying they also were elected by voters.
Others said there seems to be confusion in the public over what the ordinance actually limits.
Chair pro-tem Mick Madison of Bethalto addressed Kurt Prenzler with this: